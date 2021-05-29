Belfast homes evacuated in hoax security alert

A number of homes were evacuated in west Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning during a security alert.

Police said the incident in the Malvern Close area was declared a hoax.

Shortly after 3.30am police attended the scene after reports a suspicious object was left outside a house in the area.

The object was declared a hoax and has been taken away for further forensic examination.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the incident and police would like to thank the local community for their understanding as officers carried out a public safety operation,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 294 29/05/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”