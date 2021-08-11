Belfast hosting Chelsea v Villarreal Super Cup showpiece will enhance our standing in global game, says former IFA president

Tonight's Super Cup showpiece at Windsor Park is going to be another huge victory for football in Northern Ireland, a former Irish FA president has said.

Jim Shaw is confident the clash between Chelsea and Villarreal will prove the international venue can host big events with style and class.

Mr Shaw said it is a huge honour for any country to host the Super Cup and he believes it will enhance Northern Ireland’s standing in the global game.

“It’s a coup to get the Super Cup, it’s a massive game and it’s unfortunate we can’t have a full house, but 13,000 is a good crowd,” he said.

“It’s an honour for any country to get a match of that magnitude. When the stadium was being redeveloped, Michel Platini said he would like to see us stage the Super Cup because it was the only European club fixture we could host. The Super Cup gives the smaller nations an opportunity to host a big game and I have no doubt we will do an excellent job.

“In recent years we have hosted under-19 men and women’s European Championship finals so there is no question we can host a big football event.

“It will enhance our standing in the game, along with David’s (Martin) position at FIFA where he became vice-president.”

The Super Cup used to be staged in Monaco but since 2013 has been staged in cities across Europe.

Belfast beat competition from Minsk in Belarus, Helsinki in Finland and Kharkiv in Ukraine to host the game.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “It wasn’t part of the plan to have it this year but it was part of the plan to have it as soon as we possibly could.

“When we reopened the stadium in October 2016 after the rebuild that was largely funded by the Department for Communities, we knew at that point that this could be a really good venue for solid, serious Uefa games.

“We’re too small for the Champions League final and we’re too small for the Europa League final but definitely this is one we wanted to pitch for.

“We wanted to do it as soon as we could because we want to showcase the great work that the Department for Communities has done, the IFA has done and all of our partners in delivering this stadium.”