Belfast hotel apologises to minister for forcing him to halt religious talk

Cleric who launched legal action has also been refunded cost of booking conference room for pro-marriage event

A minister who launched legal action against a Belfast hotel after claiming he was told by staff to stop a religious event promoting marriage has been refunded the cost of his booking, campaigners have said.

Rev Harry Coulter, from Carrickfergus Reformed Presbyterian Church, had booked a conference room at the Balmoral Hotel, on the outskirts of west Belfast, last October to host his event, Marriage Matters.

It was alleged that midway through the meeting, which was attended by more than 50 people, he was told to end proceedings by hotel staff, who said they had received a complaint.

Rev Coulter then left the hotel, along with the attendees and a keynote speaker, who had travelled from Wales.

The Christian Institute, which supported Rev Coulter in his legal action, said yesterday the Balmoral Hotel had issued an apology to the clergyman.

In a statement issued through the campaign group, which supported Ashers Bakery in their court battle over the 'gay' wedding cake row, Rev Coulter said he "wholeheartedly accepts" a formal written apology from the hotel in settlement of his legal action.

The matter did not go to court, and the Balmoral Hotel has also agreed to refund the £100 cost of the booking, and pay legal costs, the Christian Institute added.

Rev Coulter said he was "very satisfied with the way the Balmoral Hotel has now responded to my concerns".

"They have issued a full apology which I wholeheartedly accept," he said.

"They have made clear that the way we were treated that night was not up to their own standards and have accepted that it caused embarrassment and pledged that it will never happen again.

"They have also committed to retraining their staff to respect human rights, and endorsed the importance of free speech and respectful debate."

He continued: "They have agreed to refund our money, and to pay legal costs. They have done right by us in the end and we appreciate it.

"In light of all this, I would be happy to book the Balmoral Hotel for future events."

The clergyman added: "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Christian Institute for their support, and to encourage Christians who face similar challenges to their religious liberty to contact them for help."

Simon Calvert, deputy director for public affairs at the Christian Institute, said he was "delighted" the matter has resolved.

"This is an important reminder that you cannot kick people out of a hotel for supporting traditional marriage," he said.

"In the current climate of hypersensitivity over people's opinions, the successful outcome in this case is a welcome restatement of the high value of freedom of belief and freedom of expression for all.

"It's also a reminder to Christians of the importance of taking a stand and we are thankful to God for another victory to add to the Christian Institute's long track record of successful cases."

Mr Calvert added: "Rev Coulter's meeting was a thoughtful discussion about marriage. The law firmly protects the ability to have those discussions and we need to have more of them, conducted with the kind of courtesy which Rev Coulter exemplifies."

The Belfast Telegraph contacted the Balmoral Hotel for a response, however, one was not received at the time of going to press.