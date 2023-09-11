Belfast house damaged after petrol bomb attack

11th September 2023 Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house in east Belfast last night, Sunday 10th September. At around 10.50pm, a report was received that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Epworth Street area. Damage was caused to two windows at the front of the house Mandatory Credit Presseye

A house in east Belfast has been damaged following a petrol bomb attack on Sunday night.

At around 10.50pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Epworth Street area.

Damage was caused to two windows at the front of the house.

None of the three people inside the house were injured and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1905 of 10/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/