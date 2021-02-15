Belfast housing crisis 'needs to be tackled'

Paul McCusker said he was shocked that only 115 homes were completed in north Belfast last year - representing fewer than 3% of the number of families on the waiting list.

He said at that rate of completion, it would take more than 35 years to house the current list.

The SDLP councillor obtained details after his party tabled Assembly questions to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Appealing for more work to tackle the crisis, Mr McCusker said: "We have one of the worst social housing waiting lists in the North with more than 4,000 families in need and I see no urgency from the Department for Communities or from the Minister to address the problem.

"In the middle of a global pandemic, we are asking people to stay at home. But for many families in our community that means being trapped in accommodation that doesn't meet their needs."