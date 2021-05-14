Belfast Hovis workers engage in all-out strike action over pay demand

Strike action threatening the supply of bread in Northern Ireland got underway on Friday morning after workers and bosses failed to reach agreement at a major Belfast bakery.

On Thursday, the Unite union warned of the “likelihood of bread shortages” at the weekend as Hovis workers confirmed they would go on all-out strike action.

A management offer of a 3% pay increase was rejected by workforce representatives as it does not deliver on Northern Ireland workforce pay parity with Hovis workers in Great Britain.

Unite says post-Brexit red tape will make it more difficult for bread to be brought in from Britain as supply falters at the Apollo Road site in south Belfast.

Sean McKeever, Regional Officer for Unite confirmed yesterday that his union’s members at Hovis in Belfast would be commencing all-out strike action from 6am on Friday.

Mr McKeever said yesterday: “We had hoped that this morning management would move to address our members’ legitimate demands for pay parity with Hovis employees in Great Britain. That would mean a 10% pay increase – sadly, bosses made a totally inadequate 3% offer which our reps did not even consider worthwhile to take back to their members for consideration.

“We have highlighted that all-out strike action will have a fairly immediate impact on the supply of bread in Northern Ireland. We understand that in advance of the strike, baking activities at the Belfast site – which produces more than half Northern Ireland’s bread, have already stopped.

“This strike is likely to compound supply difficulties already arising from red tape on bringing bread from Great Britain into Northern Ireland post-Brexit. This strike is likely to lead to bread shortages as early as this weekend,” he added.

“Hovis is a hugely successful company which reported pre-tax profits at the end of last year of £19.2 million. There is no excuse for treating their workers in Northern Ireland any differently to those in Great Britain.

“Their workforce in Northern Ireland have a legitimate expectation of being paid on an equal basis to workers in Great Britain. We are calling on them even at this late stage to see sense, avoid this unnecessary dispute and the disruption and inconvenience it will cause consumers in Northern Ireland.”