Belfast International Airport a ‘throwback to a bygone age’ says councillor

The SDLP representative posted a picture of carpet stains at the airport on Monday.

Travellers arriving at Belfast International Airport are met with a view that belongs to a ‘bygone age’, a Belfast City councillor has said.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown posted a photograph on Monday of a stained carpet that welcomes visitors to the airport, and suggested the arrivals corridor was ‘Soviet-style’.

The Botanic representative said he was ‘embarrassed’ that this was the sight with which travellers to the airport were greeted.

"Every time I come through Belfast International Airport, I'm embarrassed at the fact that this is the first thing people experience when they arrive here,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Travellers are greeted with a building that is clearly a throwback to a bygone age, with a view out the window of air vents and a patched up flat roof.

"To make things worse, the walkway carpet has so many stains that it's starting to resemble a Jackson Pollock painting. And that's before you even consider the major security vibe in both departures and arrivals.

"At a time when we want to be encouraging tourism and investment, is this the message we want to send out? Compared with other airports in these islands or abroad, it's shocking that this passes as acceptable.

"First impressions count, but the only thing many people will be counting is the number of stains they can spot on the floor as they make their way to the security queue.”

Belfast International Airport said the carpet would soon be replaced.

“The carpets are due to be replaced shortly as the Airport will soon be undertaking a £20m upgrade of key facilities,” said a spokesperson.

It comes after the airport this week introduced a £3 charge to apply at its drop-off zone.

The airport last week used social media to say it would “like to make passengers aware of changes” affecting those dropping off and collecting passengers from Monday April 17.

"We will continue to offer 15 minutes free of charge in the long stay car park. Blue Badge holders can use the short stay car park free of charge for 30 minutes at Belfast International Airport for getting dropped off or collected.

“The drop off zone will increase to £3 for up to 10 minutes.”