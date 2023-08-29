Belfast International Airport expecting further cancellations as schedules ‘recover’ after technical issue

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Monday due to a technical issue within UK air traffic control.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Monday following a failure in the air traffic control system. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Passengers at Belfast International Airport are facing a second day of delays and cancellations. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s main airport has said it is expecting further delays and cancellations as the effect of Monday’s air traffic control failure stretches into its second day.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled during the Bank Holiday, with many more suffering delays after the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) had to implement traffic flow restrictions across the UK.

NATS said the measures were due to a “technical issue” that resulted in flight plan data having to be manually processed following the failure of an automatic system.

The issue was resolved by late afternoon, but the knock-on effects of the fault have caused travel chaos across the UK and parts of Europe.

On Tuesday, Belfast International Airport said passengers should expect further disruption as schedules “recover” following Monday’s issues.

"Further delays and cancellations can be expected today as airline schedules recover from the air traffic control technical issues yesterday,” said a spokesperson.

"If you are due to travel please contact your airline directly for information on your flight status.”

Juliet Kennedy, Operations Director at NATS, has apologised for the impact of the fault on people’s travel plans and confirmed the organisation is investigating the cause of the failure.

"The issue we had meant that our automatic system, which provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route, wasn’t working,” she said in a video posted to the NATS website

"Instead, to manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage. Our teams worked hard to resolve the problem.

"However, it will take some time for flights to return to normal and we will continue to work with the airlines and the airports to recover the situation.

"Our absolute priority is safety and we will be investigating thoroughly what happened. Our teams will continue to work to get you on your way as soon as we can.”

Yesterday, a Cookstown woman told of how she would miss a check-up following a heart transplant after her flight was cancelled amid the UK-wide traffic control failure.

Serena Hamilton was due to fly to Newcastle for a hospital appointment.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, she said: “It’s just terrible. It’s happening to everybody but for somebody like me that’s had a heart transplant, I can’t get anywhere because of this whole disruption.”

She added that she had phoned Easyjet to confirm that she should travel to the airport amid the traffic control issue. When she arrived at the airport, she found her flight had been cancelled.

“So that’s me, I have to go back home again,” she added.

“I’m meant to be attending Newcastle Freeman Hospital tomorrow morning at 7.30am for a CT angiogram and I’m not getting now. I have to inform the hospital.”

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it was the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced an “independent review” will be carried out.

“This was a technical fault. We do not think this was a cybersecurity incident,” he told GB News.

“And what will happen now with an incident of this magnitude is there will be an independent review.

“The Civil Aviation Authority will be putting together a report in the coming days, which obviously I will take a look at to see whether there are lessons to learn for the future, to see whether we can reduce the impact of this again.

“It’s nearly a decade since there was a significant issue like this.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because of all the disruption that’s been caused to passengers across the country.”