Belfast International Airport queues described as ‘bonkers’ as passenger criticises lack of social distancing

A Belfast man flying to Glasgow from Belfast’s International Airport has criticised the lack of social distancing in the building after he claimed the queue to get through security was “bonkers”.

Micky Smyth (57) was in the airport at just before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon when he captured a photograph of part of the queue in the airport’s security area.

The picture taken by the man shows crowds waiting to get through, with dozens separated only by the queue lanes.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Smyth said he arrived at the airport early for his flight but was still shocked by the scene when he made his way to security.

The man claimed only one of the scanners was operating, with two search stations being used for passengers.

“There was about half a dozen flights going around the same time I believe. The place was bonkers, no social distancing at all,” he said.

"My job, I travel round the country. There was only one scanner and two little rows. There was only one scanner working.

"The queue was right up to where you come up the stairs in the departure area and come on the lanes. It was packed it was all the way.. All of those rows were filled with people.

"I was standing there 25 minutes. Everybody was fed up because I think a lot of people were not expecting it to be so busy. Luckily enough I was there so far in advance. Being a frequent flyer I always make sure I am there early.

"The staff were really very, very busy. They seemed to not have enough staff on if you ask me.”

Similar scenes at the airport were reported last month, when passengers described chaotic scenes as more than 1,000 people were stuck in queues.

At the time on August 27, images showed large queues of people waiting to get through security.

Mr Smyth continued: “It never seems to get any better there. You’d think they would have more lanes open when they are busy. The fact they only had one scanner, that was the issue.

" You are crammed in there and the thing is, this pandemic is not over.”

Belfast International Airport has been contacted for a response to this story.