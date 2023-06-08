Belfast International Airport ‘shares concerns’ after MLA brands it ‘worst airport ever’

South Down MLA Colin McGrath said they needed to “pull up their socks”

Belfast International Airport has said it shares concerns raised by an MLA that it is the “worst airport” he has ever experienced.

SDLP representative Colin McGrath took to Twitter to voice his frustration over a trip through the airport on Monday.

The South Down MLA claimed he had to wait almost an hour to collect his baggage and said he missed a connecting bus that left early after waiting 20 minutes for a coffee at one of the kiosks.

"Well Belfast International Airport met my expectations as I travelled this morning,” he said.

"[It is] still the worst airport I ever experienced. Baggage took 45 minutes (with only one flight), the bus left two minutes early causing a further hour wait but sure the coffee took 20 minutes to serve so that killed some time.

"Think easyJet, Ryanair, Jet 2, TUI and others should flex their muscle and get them to pull up their socks. Was there weeks ago and a one hour flight resulted in a one hour wait for luggage.

"Worth noting, I could have caught the early departing bus if the steps didn’t take ten minutes to arrive to allow us to disembark off the plane.”

In a brief statement, Belfast International Airport said they would act to address some of the issues raised.

“We share Mr McGrath's concerns and as these matters are the responsibility of the airline and their ground handling team, we are working alongside them to ensure these issues are addressed as a matter of urgency,” said a spokesperson.

It comes after SDLP councillor Gary McKeown earlier this year described the airport as a “throwback to a bygone age”.

Mr McKeown posted a photograph of a stained carpet welcoming visitors to the airport, suggesting the arrivals corridor was “Soviet-style”.

"Every time I come through Belfast International Airport, I'm embarrassed at the fact that this is the first thing people experience when they arrive here," he said.

"Travellers are greeted with a building that is clearly a throwback to a bygone age, with a view out the window of air vents and a patched up flat roof.

"To make things worse, the walkway carpet has so many stains that it's starting to resemble a Jackson Pollock painting. And that's before you even consider the major security vibe in both departures and arrivals.”