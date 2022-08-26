Belfast International Airport to be ‘hyper-busy’ with flight cancellations across UK due to Portugal strike

Belfast International Airport is set to be “hyper-busy” as a result of European strike action, according to well-known travel expert Simon Calder.

The issue is set to be caused by strike action by ground handlers at Portuguese airports and comes ahead of what is likely to already be a very busy weekend due to Bank Holiday travel.

In a tweet Mr Calder referenced expected cancellations from airline easyJet to the Portuguese capital.

“Dozens of easyJet cancellations to/from Lisbon due to ground handlers' strike,” he wrote.

“Today is likely to be hyper-busy at Gatwick, Belfast International and Birmingham airports; at Luton and Stansted, busiest day will be bank holiday Monday.

“Good luck, everybody.”

More than 25 scheduled easyJet flights between the UK and Lisbon have so far been cancelled, however these have so far only affected airports in England up to now.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Thursday night and Friday morning the airline told an estimated 4,500 passengers hoping to fly between the UK and Lisbon their flights were cancelled: “Due to an industrial action affecting ground handling staff in Portugal.”

Passengers have also been told they will potentially not qualify for compensation, with easyJet insisting: “The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

Ground handlers, cabin crew, security staff and fire services are among the employees set to walk out of Portuguese airports across the weekend.

The strike threat by Portugal’s Civil Aviation Workers’ Union (SINTAC) and the Commercial Aviation Staff Union (SQAC) is the latest in a series of walkouts.

With millions of travellers returning to the UK over the next week, Belfast International, Birmingham and London Gatwick are predicting Friday to see peak passenger numbers.

Belfast International Airport has been contacted for a response.