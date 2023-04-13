Belfast International Airport to introduce £3 drop-off charge

Belfast International Airport will introduce the new charges from Monday

Belfast International Airport has confirmed its drop off zone will require payment of £3 from Monday, but has stressed its Long Stay Car Park will remain free for 15 minutes.

In a statement published on social media, the airport said they would “like to make passengers aware of changes” affecting those dropping off and collecting passengers from Monday 17 April.

"We will continue to offer 15 minutes free of charge in the Long Stay Car Park. Blue Badge holders can use the Short Stay Car Park free of charge for 30 minutes at Belfast International Airport for getting dropped off or collected.

“The Drop Off Zone will increase to £3 for up to 10 minutes.”

It comes as Belfast City Airport introduced the same fee last month for vehicles using the new express drop off.

Belfast City Airport, also known as George Best City Airport said at the time they hoped the reconfiguration would ensure improved traffic flow and access on site, and provides more choice for motorists when parking or picking up/dropping off passengers at the airport.

It previously cost £1 for 10 minutes in the drop off zone at both airports.

For blue badge holders to avail of the 30 minutes grace period in the short stay car park at Belfast International, they must produce their blue badge to a car park team member by either by visiting the office or alternatively pressing the help button on the machines.

After 30 minutes regular charges will apply.

All passengers can enjoy a 15 minute grace period in the Long Stay Car Park, which is situated behind the Maldron Hotel after which regular charges will apply.

Also from Monday, a minimum charge of £4 will apply in the Main Car Park where it previously cost £2.50 for 0 - 30 mins or £4 for 30 mins - 1 hour.