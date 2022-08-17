Belfast International Airport ‘worst in Europe for luxury offer to passengers’

Customer service at Belfast terminal also ranked poorly in separate survey

Belfast International Airport has been ranked the worst luxury airport in Europe in a new survey.

The terminal was given an unimpressive overall score of 31 out of 100 for its luxury offering by gold payment provider Glint, which researched data on all world airports.

It looked at private terminals, lounges, designer shops and exclusive dining availability.

Passengers gave Aldergrove a thumbs-down for customer satisfaction, earning it a mediocre score of 13 out of 20.

Belfast International scored only one out of 20 for its lounge and designer shops.

Its luxury eateries, or lack thereof, earned it an equally disappointing three out of 20.

When it comes to hygiene, the airport scored 13 out of 20 for cleanliness.

“With low scores for designer brands, fine dining and the number of lounges, Belfast International Airport is the worst luxury airport we found in our research,” Glint said.

“And the reviews certainly echo the low number of amenities too: ‘An unmitigated disaster’ seethed one. ‘Utterly pathetic’ noted another customer.”

One scathing piece of feedback stated “the management should be ashamed at how antiquated [it] is”, suggesting the travel hub is in need of a total revamp.

Passengers choosing to shun Aldergrove in favour of Dublin Airport might not fare much better, as it ranked the seventh worst with an overall score of 37 out of 100.

Customer satisfaction there was higher, coming it at 17 out of 20.

Portugal’s Porto Airport ranked eighth with the same scores.

Only Rhodes Airport, Nice Cote D’Azur Airport, Naples International Airport, Venice Marco Polo Airport and Lisbon Airport ranked worse.

Hong Kong International was crowned the world’s top luxury airport, ranking highly for designer shopping, the lounge experience and customer review scores.

The best European luxury hub was revealed as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, which also came out on top for its designer shopping experience.

London Heathrow topped the list as the UK’s best airport for luxury.

Foodies may want to take note of the survey’s restaurant rankings.

“If you’re passing through Scandinavia, then you’re in luck,” it found.

“Both Stockholm Arlanda and Oslo Airport took the joint top spot (along with Munich Airport) for their choice of restaurants.”

Munich Airport and Turkey’s Istanbul Airport were joint first for customer satisfaction, scoring 19 out of 20.

Meanwhile, a separate survey carried out by CallCare ranked airports and airlines’ customer response times following months of chaos in the travel industry.

“Given all that has happened, you might have expected both airlines and airports to have a robust customer service strategy in place to deal with the inevitable influx of customer complaints,” CallCare said.

However, Belfast International was among the worst ranked for customer service — sharing the number one spot with four other UK airports — with no one picking up the phone when CallCare rang.

It was also poorly rated for its social media response times and lack of live chat interaction.

London Gatwick came out on top for customer service, followed by Stansted.

Jet2 and easyJet were among the worst airlines for customers to deal with.

Callers were kept waiting for 50 minutes and 27 minutes respectively.

Belfast International Airport had not responded to a request for comment by the time of going to press.