Belfast International hits out at survey ranking it as one of the UK’s worst airports

Belfast International Airport has hit back after a survey ranked it one of the UK’s worst airports.

The survey, conducted by annually by consumer group Which?, put the airport in its bottom five.

It tied with London Luton with a customer score of 49%, with one passenger commenting that at Belfast International "every level of service or quality is poor".

Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 was named the worst airport in the UK with a “dismal” 38% rating from customers. Liverpool John Lennon Airport topped the charts with a score of 82%.

The annual survey saw almost 4,000 people asked about their experiences at UK airports in the between June 2022 and June 2023, with ratings given across 11 categories – including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security.

A spokesperson for Belfast International criticised the survey, alleging that the sample size of the survey was too small to adequately represent its passengers’ views.

A statement read: “The Which? survey is a small and unrepresentative sample of our passenger numbers; 38 passengers out of the 5.7m which travelled within the sample period."

It added that its waiting times were among the best in the UK.

“Our average security waiting times for passengers over this period was less than 15 minutes which would put us within the top 10 waiting times of UK airports based on this report and almost 90% of those customers had a very good or good experience.

"We take all customer feedback seriously and we will continue to work hard to improve and enhance the customer experience going forward,” the statement continued.

It added that it was proud to cater to local travellers and pointed to continual growth and expansion of the airport.

"Belfast international Airport is proud to give local travellers access to a wide range of destinations across the UK and Europe and we are continually developing and growing our route network.

"We are committed to providing passengers with a great experience which can clearly be seen by the extensive investment and redevelopment that is currently taking place throughout the terminal and across the airport site.”