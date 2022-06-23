Belfast is crowned the UK’s noisiest city by new complaints figures

Belfast has been crowned the noisiest city in the UK, according to noise-complaint figures obtained by property expert Insulation Express.

Insulation Express submitted freedom of information requests to 49 UK councils, according to population size, for the number of noise complaints received over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2021.

With a population of around 639,000, Belfast is the 15th largest city in the UK; however, it has by far racked up the most noise complaints.

From 2017 to 2021, Belfast City Council (BCC) received 31,305 noise complaints — 4,023 more than the next noisiest city, Manchester, where there were 27,282 complaints.

In third place was Aberdeen (22,349 complaints), followed by Southampton (22,150) and Swansea (20,906).

Including Swansea, Wales had three places in the top ten, alongside Cardiff (15,867) and Newport (12,212).

Jenny Turner, property manager at Insulation Express, said it is no surprise that councils in highly populated areas will receive a larger amount of noise complaints.

As house prices across the board are on the rise, with homeowners looking to relocate to save money, prospective buyers are wise to look at all aspects of different areas, including noise pollution.

“To reduce the impact of a loud neighbourhood, we would recommend homeowners and renters look to soundproof their homes by rearranging furniture, hanging heavy curtains at windows and doors and even adding items such as bookcases along walls to create an extra barrier to lower the intrusion of external noise while also preventing noise from escaping your home,” she advised.

“For a more permanent solution, acoustic insulation added to certain rooms, such as living rooms and bedrooms, can be a great option to combat neighbour and street traffic noise.”

The news comes after BCC’s Licensing Committee voted to renew a 14-day outdoor entertainment licence for Boucher Road Playing Fields, despite one formal objection and complaints from nearby residents over the noise from gigs taking place there.

Boucher Road Playing Fields are owned by the council and have been used for large concerts for the past decade. A decision on renewing the licence was made at a committee meeting last week and one formal objection was made to the renewal.

A report prepared for committee members stated: “The nature of the objection relates to intolerable noise disturbance caused by outdoor concerts in Boucher Road Playing Fields, which is harming the objector’s quiet enjoyment of their property and their health.

“This objection was as a result of noise nuisance arising from a number of concerts in September 2021. Following a noise complaint to the council, an officer from Building Control contacted the objector by telephone on September 25. The objector explained that when concerts take place in Boucher Road Playing fields he is disturbed by loud music.

“Further to the objection, both parties were invited to attend a liaison meeting to discuss the issues and ascertain if any measures could be implemented to alleviate the objector’s concerns. The director of the City and Neighbourhood Services Department agreed to attend, but the objector advised that he did not wish to attend the meeting.”

BCC said its ‘night-time noise team’ has monitored sound levels at the playing fields and found they were within the permitted range.

“The council Noise Team has not reported any breaches of noise legislation with regards to noise from any of the large events at the site,” the briefing report continued.

“Any learning from events and recommendations for improvements will be communicated to future event organisers and mitigations will be built into event planning for future event delivery.

“The licence agreement between the council and the event promoter, prepared by the city solicitor, includes a number of clauses to ensure the least disruption as possible to residents living and businesses operating in the surrounding area, and to ensure public safety.

“These include matters relating to engagement with residents and local businesses, event planning/stewarding and traffic management.”