Belfast is incredible testament to the power of peace, Joe Biden tells Ulster University

US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie photograph after delivering a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast on April 12, 2023,(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) — © AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden expressed hopes for a return to power-sharing at Stormont as he praised 25 years of peace in Northern Ireland.

In a landmark speech at Ulster University, he described how Belfast has transformed from the city he visited in 1991, saying it was an “incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace”.

Days after the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Biden said that protecting the stability was an issue that united a divided America, adding that the “exceptional peace” should be “the birthright of every child in Northern Ireland for all the days to come”.

He insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region and hailed the Windsor Framework as addressing the practical realities of Brexit.

Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

Amid a vast security operation, the presidential motorcade made its way through the city centre to the new £350m campus, where Mr Biden gave the keynote address of his brief visit to Northern Ireland.

Earlier, he had a 45-minute meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before holding brief talks with the leaders of the five main political parties.

They were seated side by side in the 300-strong audience at Ulster University as Mr Biden described how the democratic institutions established through the 1998 peace deal remain critical for the future of Northern Ireland.

“It’s a decision for you to make, not for me to make. But it seems to me they’re related,” he said.

“An effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them. A government that works to find ways through hard problems together is going to draw even greater opportunity in this region.

“So, I hope that the Assembly and the Executive will soon be restored — that’s a judgment for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens — along with the institutions that facilitate North-South and East-West relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Afterwards, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described Mr Biden’s remarks as “measured”, but he insisted they would not alter the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey made clear his party would only be returning to power-sharing if the government took further steps to address his party’s concerns over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In his address at Ulster University’s new campus, which opened last autumn, Mr Biden focused on links between peace and prosperity and how Northern Ireland has transformed in the post-agreement era.

President Joe Biden at Ulster University in Belfast, April 12, 2023 (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

He recalled a visit to Belfast in 1991, describing how the city was “divided and barricaded”.

“Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral, a cathedral of learning built of glass… It just has a profound impact for someone who has come back to see it. It’s an incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace,” he said.

Mr Biden said the Good Friday Agreement had shifted the political gravity in our world.

“Peace was not inevitable. We can’t ever forget that. There was nothing inevitable about it,” he added.

He said that supporting the people of Northern Ireland, protecting the peace and preserving the agreement is a priority for Democrats and Republicans alike in the United States.

“That is unusual today, because we’ve been very divided in our parties. This is something that brings Washington together. It brings America together,” he said.

Mr Biden said that the Belfast he returned to as president “is the beating heart of Northern Ireland”.

“It’s poised to drive unprecedented economic opportunity and investment from communities across the UK, across Ireland and across the United States,” he added.

“The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together. Peace and economic opportunity go together.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast on April 12, 2023, as part of a four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement". (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) — © AFP via Getty Images

“In the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland’s gross domestic product has literally doubled. And I predict to you, if things continue to move in the right direction, it will more than triple.”

He also praised young people in Northern Ireland, saying they “are on the cutting edge of sectors that are going to define so much of the future”.

The President said Brexit had created “complex challenges” for Northern Ireland.

“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement are preserved and strengthened,” he added.

“Negotiators listened to business leaders across the UK and Ireland who shared what they needed to succeed. And I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland — significant investment in Northern Ireland.”