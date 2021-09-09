Belfast is the UK’s most scammed city, survey reveals

According to research, almost a third of Belfast citizens have been victim to online identity theft PA

According to research by identity verification service company Veriff, almost a third of Belfast citizens have been victim to online identity theft.

The company surveyed 2,000 UK residents, asking them how safe they feel online, what scams they have experienced and what safety precautions they take.

Across the UK, 21% of respondents have fallen victim to online identity theft, however in Belfast this figure was 29.8%. Northern Ireland's capital was followed by London (26.3%), Manchester (24.9%) and Leeds at 24.6% as the UK's most scammed cities.

The city which saw the lowest amount of people experiencing these scams was Brighton, where 10% of respondents said they have fallen victim to online identity theft.

Package delivery scams were the most common type of fraud across the UK, with over two-fifths (42%) experiencing these scams. The second most common relates to tax rebates, impacting 25% of residents.

The survey also revealed that 16-24 year-olds feel unsafe online the most, despite being the only generation that has grown up with access to the internet. More than two-fifths (41%) of this age group said they felt unsafe online, compared to just 18% of over-55-year-olds.

Janer Gorohhov, co-founder of Veriff, said cybercriminals are continuously thinking of new ways to commit fraud, with the pandemic sadly providing them with more opportunities than ever – from Covid vaccination scams to fake delivery texts.

“With the common misconception being that the older generation is most susceptible to online fraud, we were interested to find that the younger generations were the most likely to feel unsafe online," he said,

"With the internet playing such a vital role in the lives of many young Brits, unfortunately, their hours spent online does not make them any less of a target of online fraud, if anything, it heightens the risk.

“Although our research has highlighted the number of people in the UK who feel unsafe, it is reassuring to discover the public’s knowledge on how they plan to protect themselves against scams online.

"From identifying where they went wrong in the past in oversharing personal information, to the actions they’ll take in the future to ensure they do their best to stay safe – such as using strong passwords. It’s evident that a secure online identity verification to prove that a person is who they claim to be, is certainly one way to improve online security.”

The news comes after the PSNI urged vigilance following a rise in scams involving fake banking apps. These scams involve bogus buyers contacting sellers on well-known online platforms and, when the sale of an item is agreed, the dodgy ‘buyer’ shows the victim a banking app in which it appears the money has been transferred - however the money is never received.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “We have noticed an increase in fake bank app scams and would encourage members of the public to be very careful when selling items online.

“Fraudsters are continuously coming up with more sophisticated ways of taking money from unsuspecting victims and people of all ages and backgrounds are being conned out of money.

“We would advise people to never hand over goods until they have payment either in the form of cash in their hand or in their bank account which they have checked online.

“Once funds have been transferred, they usually appear in an account within minutes, so please take the time to check before parting with goods.”