Belfast jewellers selling diamond Advent calendar for £100k

The ‘diamond-a-day’ Advent calendar being sold by Beaverbrooks this Christmas

While most of us are happy with a chocolate behind each door of our Advent calendars, a Belfast jewellers has gone one step further - by adding a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of the Christmas countdown.

Beaverbrooks on Donegall Place has announced the launch of a world-first Advent calendar, which offers customers much more than a sweet treat.

Designed to mark the jewellery firm's 100th birthday, the calendar features a luxurious diamond gift within each of its 25 drawers for every day of Advent.

Belfast jewellery lovers will be treated to ultimate elegance each day of the festive countdown with a selection of diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, watches and jewellery sets, with an extra special gift on Christmas Day.

Among the gifts included in the calendar are a platinum diamond solitaire ring worth £26,000 and a £975 9ct white gold diamond pendant.

Other luxuries include 18ct white and rose gold diamond earrings worth £4,250 and which feature the world's first 100 faceted diamond.

Beaverbrooks' diamond-a-day Advent calendar comes with a hefty price tag of £100,000 but the retailer says this is over £23,000 less than purchasing the pieces of jewellery individually.

May Ingram, store manager at Beaverbrooks Belfast, said: "For a century we've been passionate about diamonds, so we're extremely excited to announce the launch of our diamond-a-day Advent calendar in celebration of our 100th Christmas at Beaverbrooks.

"Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.

"We've been a part of Belfast's treasured Christmas memories for a century, helping them choose the most meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

"Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream Advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers."