Belfast Lord Mayor and broadcast legend Anne Hailes attend International Women’s Week event

Another World Belfast's Becky Bellamy with Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black, human rights activist Sipho Sibanda and members of the Belfast Asian Women's Academy. Photo credit: Lu Cro

Artists, activists and academics joined journalists and a range of women from Northern Ireland and beyond for Women in Media Belfast’s International Women’s Day event on Friday.

Hosted in Belfast City Hall, the theme of the occasion was ‘Embrace Equity’.

Organised by journalist Amanda Ferguson and Irish News columnist Patricia MacBride, the initiative is one of many that the Women in Media organisation hosts to encourage a greater representation of females in the media and call for a bigger change for women across Northern Ireland.

While equality generally refers to equal opportunity and the same levels of support for all segments of society, equity refers to offering varying levels of support depending upon individual needs, to achieve a greater fairness of outcomes.

Lord Mayor Christina Black spoke to attendees about the everyday challenges local women still face, including access to sports facilities for female athletes and the need for more people from diverse cultural backgrounds in the council chamber.

Fashion designer and illustrator Sara O’Neill shared the story of her recent creation, ‘Millie’, which was inspired by her grandmother and other women who worked in the Belfast linen mills of the past.

Donations from Christmas cards featuring the character have gone to supporting Belfast’s Oh Yeah Music Centre and Women’s Aid.

Journalist and broadcaster Anne Hailes, who is also the branch chair of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Northern Ireland, encouraged women to “stick up for yourselves ladies”.

Attendees also heard about the shared lived experiences of members of the Belfast Asian Women’s Academy, Belfast’s Syrian community, Queen’s University academic Veronique Altglas, and Becky Bellamy, activist and director of non-profit swap shop, Another World Belfast.

Tamim, a pharmacist from Syria, explained the reality of being an asylum seeker in NI: "You have food, you have place to sleep but that's not what you want from your life, you want to participate, you want to work.”

Becky Bellamy talked about issues facing people in the LGBTQIA+ community and said that ‘apathy is what makes her most angry’ when it comes to local social issues such as homelessness and poverty in the city.

"We don't need more awareness on homelessness, what we need is awareness of the causes of people being driven into homelessness,” she said.

Veronique Altglas also promoted Irish language equality and showed solidarity with university workers that have gone on strike.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. I do not speak Irish but I see the issue… I see people on strike, fighting for my colleagues who are in precarious employment.”

The event was sponsored by U105.