Belfast Lord Mayor condemns alleged homophobic attack on Alliance councillor

Lord Mayor and Sinn Fein councillor Christina Black, along with other elected representatives in City Hall, spoke out against an alleged homophobic hate crime against Alliance councillor Micky Murray, who was attacked on Great Victoria Street on Friday, October 14.

He required treatment at the Mater Hospital and received three stitches.

Commenting at the time, Mr Murray thanked everyone for their support.

“I’m doing okay and feeling very loved,” he tweeted. “Huge thanks to all the staff at the Mater Hospital who took really good care of me and supplied me with tea.”

A friend of Mr Murray also shared an image of the councillor in hospital, with the image showing the facial injuries he had sustained.

During Tuesday’s full meeting of Belfast City Council, several elected members spoke out against the attack, including the Lord Mayor, who said the whole chamber condemned it and described it as “disgusting”.

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting told the chamber: “I would like to take this opportunity to condemn the recent homophobic attack on my Balmoral colleague councillor Mickey Murray.

“I know from speaking to Mickey that the physical scars from the attack are healing, and I hope he has been able to take strength from the many messages of love and support he has received.

“People are fully entitled to their beliefs and their opinions, but no matter what your beliefs are, there is no reason, no excuse and no circumstance that makes it ok to physically attack someone because of their sexual orientation.”

Green councillor Anthony Flynn said he was “deeply disturbed” to see an increase in homophobic hate crimes across Belfast.

“What I would say, and I know councillor Murray would agree with me, is the importance of reporting, especially these days,” he said.

“And not only reporting to organisations such as the Rainbow Project, which are there to support queer people when they are subject to these types of attacks, but also to the PSNI.

“I am disappointed we haven’t seen an increase in convictions when it comes to hate crime, and hopefully at some point we will see a review in hate crime, and how funding is doled out to that.

“We need to make a decision in Northern Ireland as to where we go when it comes to homophobic hate crime, and also transphobic hate crime, which has seen a massive increase not only in this city but across the UK. That is deeply, deeply shocking.”

Sinn Fein’s Geraldine McAteer said she “strongly condemned” the attack while PUP Councillor Billy Hutchinson said it was “a disgrace”.