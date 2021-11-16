Belfast Lord Mayor hits out at anti-abortion group over baby announcement post

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl has hit out at an anti-abortion group after it compared the graphic images used by pro-choice campaigners to a photo of the Alliance councillor’s ultrasound.

Ms Nicholl (33) had shared the news she was expecting her second child in May, which would make her the first Belfast Lord Mayor to have a baby while still in office.

Commenting on Twitter on Monday, however, she criticised the anti-abortion group Both Lives Matter for a string of comments on the group’s account.

Ms Nicholl said: “I am so happy to be pregnant, however not everyone has my circumstances. While I respect differing views on the matter, I will always support a woman’s right to choose what is right for her.”

She added: “I deeply resent the insincere congratulations offered in this tweet”.

The group’s posts said that they applauded the Mayor for sharing her ultrasound images in a family photo featured on the front page of Monday’s Belfast Telegraph.

It continued: “We hope that in the future she will defend the use of images showing the development of the baby in the womb to be shown to the public.

“In other contexts images like these are deemed by some in Belfast City Council as offensive and graphic, and attempts are being made to ban their public display.

“The question has to be asked; what’s the difference?”

In February, it was reported that Belfast City Council was drafting bye-laws which could prevent anti-abortion groups displaying graphic images in parts of the city.

At the time, Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly spoke of having suffered three miscarriages, and said women should not have to be traumatised while shopping on a Saturday afternoon.

Last month, proposed legislation to create protest exclusion zones outside abortion clinics passed its latest Assembly stage.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey is seeking to establish areas outside clinics that offer abortion services or family planning advice where activities that seek to impede or influence people would be criminalised.

She has spoke about being assaulted and spat at outside abortion clinics in the past, and the protests she had witnessed often amounted to a campaign of harassment.

The DUP has opposed the changes, saying that it could prevent anti-abortion campaigners from lawfully expressing their views.

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws were relaxed in 2019, but full services have yet to be fully rolled out due to a political dispute over the highly sensitive issue.