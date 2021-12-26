Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl: ‘Unionism isn’t having the level of conversation that nationalism is and I think they need to’

The Alliance politician talks Brexit, the future of the island, the Border, homelessness and tackling Northern Ireland’s drug problem

Kate Nicholl, Lord Mayor of Belfast, says Brexit has shaken the foundations for many people and they are maybe thinking afresh. Picture by Darren Kidd

‘There will never be a border between us,’ reads a piece of art by the Turner Prize-winning Array Collective on the wall of Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl’s parlour at Belfast City Hall.

In many ways, it is the perfect mantra for the Zimbabwe-born, agnostic, Alliance councillor who does not conform to the traditional green and orange politics in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t thrive on conflict, I genuinely believe that being positive and getting people engaged in the political process is how we move forward. I have a very strong sense of humanity,” Nicholl says.

When the 33-year-old speaks of a shared island she worries it could be perceived as “negating how valid having a nationalist or unionist identity is” and she believes in reaching out to others.

But dynamics are “really changing”, Nicholl says, hoping that “more conversations” can be had about the future of this island, including the pros and cons of a United Ireland. Whether she would ever vote for it or not “would depend on doing what is right for my family”.

“I see that unionism is not having the same level of conversation that nationalism is and I think they need to. I think Brexit has really shaken the foundation for a lot of people who would have been happy with the status quo and maybe are now reconsidering that.”

Whatever will come of the Border, she says. “We are going to have to share this place.”

Nicholl worries about loyalist tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol after months of sporadic disorder in Belfast and the “fractured relations” between both sides of the divide.

“It’s rhetoric, you know? Politicians get away with saying really hateful, awful things, and they’re not really held accountable for it. And it’s almost as if these words don’t matter,” she says.

She emphasises the importance of identity and for politicians “to show respect”.

“You have to just be mindful of what is important to people and try to respect that.”

Alliance’s migrant spokeswoman, Nicholl will stand for Stormont in May on a ticket that will aim to support refugees, asylum seekers and those suffering from housing inequality and poverty.

“I am sick of the same pictures of politicians handing out food parcels and selfies at food banks. We need a properly resourced anti-poverty strategy and for it not to be tokenism,” she says.

I ask her about the juxtaposition of her sitting in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour wearing a gold chain worth more than £700,000 and the many homeless people who sleep outside the city hall.

“I’ve been outside on the streets here and I’ve spoken to them, I heard issues of drug addiction and homelessness,” she says, calling for more support for those with addiction problems.

“There is a six-month waiting list. If you inject heroin, you can get in rehab. But if you smoke it you can’t. If you’re actively using, then you can get into a rehab programme. But if you’re trying to get clean, which people who will go to seek support are trying to do, you can’t get on it.”

While Nicholl has never taken drugs herself, she says her mother was a “hippy” and used to tell her in “graphic detail about a really bad acid trip”.

“There’s something about having like a reprobate mother that makes you incredibly square.”

So where does she stand on cannabis? “I think it should be legalised,” she replies. She also wants to see the introduction of “safe injecting spaces” in Belfast.

“I don’t think criminalising that deals with the issues. We’re looking at the legalities around it. It’s very open, the drug-dealing is now, on the streets.”

One of the criticisms of Nicholl and her party is that they are ‘too woke’. So, is she?

“Oh, what an awful criticism — defender of human rights, believing people should be treated equally, trying not to offend people. You ought to call me woke. I genuinely think that we should just be nice to people,” Nicholl says.

It has become the norm now for her to receive “creepy messages” from men on Facebook and Twitter, including “incessant” videos and calling late at night or in the early hours of the morning and in some cases inappropriate photographs.

“I haven’t had any anatomy ones for a long time, but I did when I first started on the council. I was worried because I knew that there were people who had sent me messages who were in the public gallery and I didn’t want them knowing where I lived and they did.”

She no longer “feels comfortable” reading private messages on Facebook.

Having been vaccinated for Covid-19, she has received numerous intimidating messages from anti-vaxxers. While laying a wreath for 9/11 alongside the US consul general, a group of them shouted abuse at the BBC team who were filming it.

“There were a couple of families just behind us who were there. They had connections with people who died on 9/11 and that was the first time I’ve felt like real hot rage where I wanted to go over and start screaming at them because they were shouting abuse.”

The pregnant mother-of-one is reduced to tears with “anything to do with children” or when she sees “anyone being unhappy” — emotions that stem from the breakdown of her parents’ marriage in South Africa and the civil strife that overwhelmed her home city of Marondera in Zimbabwe in 2000.

“I remember my mum telling me that we were leaving Zimbabwe but also that when we moved to Northern Ireland, she wouldn’t be living with my dad, so it was that kind of knowledge of my whole life just collapsing,” she says. “I see that in people in Northern Ireland as well. People who’ve been through any kind of trauma tend to have a lot of empathy as a result because they know what it’s like.”

It’s what has given her the impetus to have stability in her own life, with Fermanagh-born husband Fergal Sherry, their two-year-old Cian and their second child, which is due next year. “Now to just know that you are loved, that you’re accepted. I didn’t always feel like I mattered or I was important,” she says.

Does she believe in love? “Yes, but I think loving yourself is probably where real happiness comes from. There are so many people who are in relationships, but you know, they’re miserable.”

She says she first fell in love when she was three years old with her “boyfriend” David. “He cut my hair with his new Crayola scissors and I just thought he was the best thing ever. I loved him. And he, being a boy, couldn’t really be friends with girls any more. I was heartbroken.” Years later she met accountant Fergal in a pub in Belfast and he later proposed to her overlooking the savannah in Marondera where she grew up.

“We drove to my old school, my old house and then to a game park where I used to go for school trips. He got down on one knee and there were even giraffes walking along.”

She tells her son she loves him every day and when she reflects on the day he was born, she says the ‘die-for-you love’ “only came later on”.

“I don’t want that to sound heartless. But that kind of almost obsessive love you have for your child came maybe a few months later,” she says.

Nicholl no longer worries about her own mortality, admitting to previously fearing “a sense of regret that I didn’t do everything I could do with my life”.

“I don’t any more because I genuinely feel content with my life.”