Belfast Lord Mayor's Audi 'a disgraceful squandering of ratepayers' cash'

Top of the range: city councillors chose an Audi E-Tron as the Lord Mayor’s official car

Belfast City Council is going green for the Lord Mayor's official car, but the vote to opt for a top-of-the-range electric Audi has drawn criticism.

Councillors backed the £53,150 Audi E-Tron over alternatives from Mercedes, Jaguar, Tesla and Hyundai.

Lots of legroom and good mileage for each charge proved to be the decisive factors.

Some members, however, objected, claiming the relatively low-budget £28,000 Hyundai Ionic was the better choice.

Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey, whose current official car is a 2014 BMW 7 that runs on diesel, declined to comment on the choice of vehicle.

A council spokesperson said that because councillors voted on the matter, there was no official position.

But Ciaran Beattie, a Sinn Fein councillor from west Belfast, led the criticism, claiming the backing of the Audi was a "disgraceful squandering (of) ratepayers' money".

"The £30,000 would get you 20 alley gates, it would get 30 young people into employment, so £30,000 is substantial," Mr Beattie said.

"It is not a time to squander money unnecessarily on luxury cars when other practical alternatives exist."

But supporters including the unionist parties, Alliance and Greens were persuaded by the position of council officials that the Audi, which gets more than 200 miles from one charge and has good room in the rear and boot, was the best option.

The vote was passed 33 in favour, 26 opposed.

"The rear seating area for the Lord Mayor was notably more spacious than the other options," officials said.

The size, rear cabin and boot space of the Hyundai Ionic "present significant practical challenges when considering the working functions required," they added.

The Ionic was also said to have a "range lower than 150 miles, which would preclude long-distance trips without charge".

The car needed to provide value for money, be reliable and fulfil "the function of a civic vehicle fit for high-profile office", including security for both the Lord Mayor and his chain and a range of short and long-distance travel needs, officials explained.

They also noted that the car would be driven an average of 30 miles every day.

At £78,000, the Tesla Model S was dismissed as being too expensive.

Alliance's Michael Long said the process of choosing a car had taken around a year.

He also described the Audi as the best option for meeting the needs of the Lord Mayor.

Mr Long, his party's leader on the council, added that the criticism "detracts from the big issue: the fact we have managed to get the first ever electric car for the Lord Mayor in Belfast".

"Sinn Fein seem to have a problem knowing the difference between value for money and cost," Mr Long said.

"Buying a cheaper car which fails to meet the criteria which were asked for is a false economy.

"It would mean having to have additional vehicles for longer journeys."

But Mr Beattie countered: "Replacing the Mayor's car with one that is electric is the right and appropriate step. However, this must be done at minimal cost to the ratepayer."

A charging point for the car will be installed at Belfast City Hall at a cost of £2,000, according to council minutes.

Leasing the Audi would cost around £7,920 a year.