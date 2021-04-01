Belfast lottery winner loses out on £1m prize

One unlucky person has missed out on the chance of a lifetime after a £1m winning EuroMillions lottery ticket bought in Belfast has gone unclaimed.

The ticket was purchased in the city ahead of the draw on draw on October 2 last year. The winning letters and numbers were MZMF67754 and the draw number was 1360.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize and the deadline for the Belfast prize expired at midnight on March 31.

All is not lost however, as the money and the interest earned on it will go to help the National Lottery's Good Causes across the UK.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, called on everyone who buys a ticket to thoroughly check them after the draw.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money," he said.

"However, the money will now add to the £30m raised on average each and every week for National Lottery Good Causes across the UK.

“In the current situation, we’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

The National Lottery Good Causes initiative supports a wide range of causes from local charities to the UK's Olympic and Paralympic teams.

To date, more than £42bn has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 625,000 individual grants.

Over £1bn is currently being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600m in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis.

Northern Ireland's biggest ever lottery winners are Co Down couple Frances and Patrick Connolly who won £115m in the EuroMillions lottery in 2019. They have so far given more than half of their winnings away.

The Connollys replaced Strabane woman Margaret Loughrey as the region's biggest ever lottery winner. She won nearly £27m in December 2013.

Other major winners include Belfast housewife Iris Jeffrey who was suffering from cancer when she won £20.4m in July 2004.

Former bus-driver Peter Lavery won £10.2m on May 18, 1996, while Belfast woman Mary Hamilton won a EuroMillions jackpot of £12.9m in November 2014.

The North West has also seen its share of lottery success with Londonderry IT worker Ryan Magee winning £6.4m in February 2008, Seamus Duffy, also from the city won £4.5m in August 2009 while William McConnell from Coleraine picked up £3.8m in August 1995.

Figures released in 2017 showed that Northern Ireland is home to more than 100 lottery millionaires.