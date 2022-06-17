Belfast M2 lane closures begin on Friday evening: What you need to know if driving in the area

Drivers will face some disruption from Friday evening when travelling on the M2 road, with major maintenance works set to start in the area this weekend.

The £300,000 project will replace layers of the road pavement on the busy ‘Hill Section’ northbound carriageway, between the Greencastle and Sandyknowes junctions.

The work is taking place this weekend and then the weekend beginning on the evening of Friday July 1.

The Department for Infrastructure said “traffic management” will be in place and they added: “Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"This significant investment will have long term benefits in restoring the structure of the road to a good condition and will improve the structural capacity of the road and enable it to carry current and future traffic levels along this key route.”

Full details of the lane closures: