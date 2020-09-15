Belfast machete attack caught on camera as victim suffers stab wounds

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident on the Michael Ferguson roundabout in west Belfast

A man suffered stab wounds in what is believed to have been a machete attack in west Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show a man wearing a black T-shirt and jeans being restrained by two other men in the middle of the Michael Ferguson roundabout.

The man is seen holding a large blade as he was being dragged away by the two men.

A young woman was also involved in the altercation which took place as the roundabout was busy with traffic.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that two men were arrested in relation to the incident and confirmed that one man sustained stab wounds.

A red Ford Focus was cordoned off by police at the scene as armed officers sealed the area off. A blue hurling stick was also taken by officers.

Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route as the Stewartstown Road was closed for several hours at the roundabout.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey condemned the stabbing, describing it as "absolutely reprehensible". He also urged anyone with information about the incident to bring it to police.

A 46-year-old man is to appear in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 17-year-old male arrested in connection with the incident was released on bail pending further police enquiries.