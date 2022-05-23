Belfast: Man (23) arrested after pair threatened with knife and attacked

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a man and woman were threatened with a knife and attacked on Ormeau Road.

It happened outside a commercial premises on Sunday evening.

The man, aged in his 20s, and woman, aged in her 40s, were standing outside the premises when they were approached by two men shortly before 7.50pm.

One of the men threatened the man with a knife and following a struggle, the two men punched and kicked the man to his face, head, stomach and back repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

The woman was also kicked to the chest by one of the men as she tried to intervene.

The men then made off with two mobile phones, a bank card and a sum of money following the incident.

“One of the men is described as 6ft 3inches in height and was wearing a white coloured jacket and black tracksuit bottoms. The second man is described as being 5ft 8inches in height, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit,” said Sergeant Adams.

“A 23 year old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1659 22/05/22.