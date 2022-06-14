Belfast man (76) charged with controlling prostitution and brothel keeping
Allan Preston
A 76-year-old man is due in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on July 8 on charges of controlling prostitution and brothel keeping.
He was charged by Detective’s from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.
It's understood it relates to an ongoing investigation focusing on the Greater Belfast area.
Following normal procedure, all charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
