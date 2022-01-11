Belfast man accused of involvement in alleged £5k UDA blackmail plot refused bail

A Belfast man accused of involvement in an alleged £5,000 UDA blackmail plot was refused bail for the third time on Tuesday.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that since Jonathan Sterling (35) first appeared in court last month, an unknown male had been captured on the complainant’s CCTV system at his home “making a gun gesture” towards the house.

Belfast men 39-year-old Stephen McLaughlin, from Heather Street and Sterling, from the Ballygomartin Road, are both in custody jointly accused of blackmail in that they allegedly demanded £5,000 from the complainant “with menaces” on 24 November last year, with McLaughlin facing an additional offence of possessing class B cannabis and Sterling possessing fireworks on 8 December.

Previous courts have heard claims that in an exchange captured on CCTV, McLaughlin and Sterling told the complainant they had been sent by an unnamed man who “is the west Belfast UDA”.

The court heard that having gone to the door, the complainant “has identified the males as two individuals that he has known from the Shankill Road area of Belfast” and along with an alleged demand “that he has to pay £5,000 before the Friday”, there was also a threat that “if he didn’t pay the amount, he would be shot”.

The officer claimed the complainant had also been told that “if they couldn’t get him then they would harm his family”.

He further claimed that during an exchange at the alleged victim’s front door, he asked the men what the money was for but was told to “never mind what for".

“The victim made a reference to another third party from the Shankill Road and said he would contact that person by phone…and ask him about this, to which the defendants said, ‘Who do you think sent us’?

“The victim has gone on to ask has this third party sent you or is it west Belfast UDA, to which the defendant McLaughlin said this third party ‘is the west Belfast UDA’,” said the detective.

At one stage, McLaughlin received a phone call and the victim has claimed he recognised the voice of the “third party” talking on the other end before he and Sterling exchanged phone numbers.

When they men are leaving, he asks them, “Where will I get £5,000 from”? but is told, “We don’t give a f*** where you get it - just get it”.

Initially, bail was refused in the grounds of potential witness interference and further offences being committed but on Tuesday, Sterling’s defence solicitor argued there had been a change of circumstance since the judge’s original decision.

Eoghan McKenna argued that Sterling has a different proposed bail address and with his family “having some difficulties” without them, that he could be free on bail with a package of conditions.

Giving evidence however, Det. Const. Cooke said police still held fears over Sterling being freed and revealed the further incident at the complainant’s home.

Refusing to grant bail and remanding Sterling back into custody until 1 February, District Judge Nigel Broderick said having given the matters “careful consideration, I do not feel that any of the three limbs substantively alter the court’s concerns”.