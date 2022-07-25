Belfast man breaks Guinness World Record for most half-triathlons completed in a year

Brian Armstrong celebrates with his father following his record-breaking achievement

A Belfast man said he is “absolutely delighted” to have broken the Guinness World Record for the most half-triathlons finished in one year after completing his 25th at Ballyholme Yacht Club in Bangor.

Brian Armstrong (41) has covered 1,757.5 miles to date — 30 in the water, 1,400 on bike and 327.5 whilst running — to raise funds for mental health services through the NI Alternatives Restorative Justice charity where he volunteers as a team member.

He posted last Sunday that he had broken the world record for half triathlons — but said his goal is to reach 50 half-triathlons this year.

Mr Armstrong started running again and bought a new bike during the first lockdown.

While cycling with a few friends he was surprised at how poor his performance was.

Read more Craigyhill Twelfth bonfire not yet a Guinness World Record-breaker

“That’s never happening again”, he thought, and began a vigorous training programme.

He started training for a triathlon, aiming to fundraise in his father-in-law’s memory, until the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I had done the training and put the time in, I remember thinking, what else can I do?” he said.

It was Mr Armstrong’s son who suggested a series of half-triathlons, and after a little research, he was convinced that he wanted to undertake a record-breaking streak to help benefit his community.

“I’ve always wanted to physically and mentally challenge myself, I knew by going to that level, to do it repeatedly would be a challenge by sustaining myself for that length of time,” he said.

A half-triathlon, also known as a “Half Ironman”, is 70.3 miles in length. It features a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike and a 13.1 mile run. On average, it takes over six hours to complete.

The previous world-record holder was Michael Mendoza of Illinois, USA, with 24 completed between March and November of 2017.

Upon completion of the record, Mr Armstrong thanked ZONE3 for providing equipment, both his clubs — Monkstown Spartans and Brown Shoes Triathlon Club — and his friend and fellow Spartan, Graham Beattie, “who has completed nearly every run with me so far.”

“I have been supported by some of the most inspirational people you could ever wish to come across. I would like to thank my wonderful wife and kids for supporting and encouraging me on the journey,” he added.

Northern Ireland Alternatives (NIA) is a government-accredited programme aiming to promote and develop non-violent community responses to low-level crime and anti-social behaviour, with branches across Belfast and North Down.

Mr Armstrong is a firm believer in incorporating exercise into a recovery programme.

“The physical side of things connects very much to your mental health, they work side by side, it encourages lifestyle changes,” he added.

He has raised over £1,600 for the charity to date and has no intentions of slowing down as he hit the midway point, aiming to complete a further 25 half-triathlons this year.

“This is a community-based, therapeutic programme helping people at their point of need,” he said.

“The aim is to develop this into a unique service where we can work with a person’s mental health and addictions at the same time.

“Alternatives works with some of the most vulnerable and at-risk groups of people in Northern Ireland, attempting to address the high levels of trauma, addiction and poor mental health that unfortunately ravage many communities.”

Meanwhile, Mr Armstrong has reached over 2,500 young people with talks across schools and youth clubs in the city, saying “it’s about to trying to inspire people as well, changing this ‘I can’t’ mindset”.

As a full-time worker, and father, he said self-disciple and determination has helped him achieve the unimaginable.

“Some people say they don’t have time, but when you break down your time and you’re more productive with it, you can find the time rightly.”

To sponsor Mr Armstrong, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brian-armstrong8