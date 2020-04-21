Belfast man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to set neighbour on fire

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly dousing a neighbour with some form of accelerant and attempting to set him on fire.

The incident happened outside a house in the Silverstream Avenue area of north Belfast at around 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The neighbour managed to evade his alleged attacker however and the suspect was arrested by police a short time later.

The suspect is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning charged with attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have mobile phone footage to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1144 21/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."