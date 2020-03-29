Belfast man charged with sexually grooming child
A 51-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the sexual grooming of a child.
He has been charged with two counts of rape, threats to kill, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, causing a child to watch a sexual act and sexual communication with a child.
The charges are in relation to a report of a number of sexual offences which occurred in the Belfast area and online over a period of time.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday March 30.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.