Belfast man charged with sexually grooming child

A 51-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the sexual grooming of a child.

He has been charged with two counts of rape, threats to kill, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, causing a child to watch a sexual act and sexual communication with a child.

The charges are in relation to a report of a number of sexual offences which occurred in the Belfast area and online over a period of time.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday March 30.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.