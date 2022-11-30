Belfast man dies in tragic fall while on holiday in Tenerife

A Belfast man described as having a “heart of gold” has died in Tenerife after falling down steps.

The tragic accident happened five years after his father also died suddenly on holiday.

The Irish News has reported that 57-year-old Paul McNulty from the Four Winds area, was returning to his hotel room in the Los Cristianos resort on November 9 when he fell and sustained a serious head injury.

It is understood that the father-of-three died at the scene despite attempts to save him.

His remains arrived back in Belfast on Monday ahead of his funeral tomorrow at the Good Shepherd Church, Ormeau Road.

His death comes five years after his 74-year-old father Brian also died in Spain, according to the Irish News.

Brian McNulty died suddenly in Benidorm in May, 2017

The father-of-five, who was originally from Ardoyne in north Belfast but lived in the Four Winds area, had been on holiday in Benidorm in May 2017 when tragedy struck.

His family said he fell ill after watching the FA Cup final and died in hospital the following day.

Some of the same family members who were on that holiday, had also been away with Paul, including his mother, Marie and sister Andrea Matthews.

Ms Matthews said the family had had a "brilliant time" during the 10-day break, adding that Paul's tragic accident had happened on the final night.

Speaking to the Irish News, she said: "My mummy ran down and tried to get him up but he was unresponsive," she said.

"By the time I got there, the doctors were performing CPR. Me and my mummy and brother sat there with him covered in a sheet."

Ms Matthews, who had to phone her sister Barbara-Anne with the devastating news, said her brother would be remembered for his "heart of gold".

"Even on the last day of our holiday, he was looking to buy his grandkids presents," she said.

"He would have left himself short to make sure everyone else got. He was always more than generous.

"He was the first person on the dance floor, even if he was the only one. He was a good laugh. He was the life and soul of the party.

"Everyone remembers the way he laughed. He was friends with everybody. He was kind-hearted.

"We are heartbroken. It is utter devastation and shock."