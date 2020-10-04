Belfast man dies in 'tragic incident' in Turkey

The death of a man from north Belfast in Turkey has been described as "tragic" by MP John Finucane.

Three men from Belfast were involved in the "incident" abroad.

The other two men are in hospital.

The Sinn Fein MP said: "The community of North Belfast will rally around the families of those affected and do all that we can to provide support to them at this time of great difficulty.

"All three families are travelling out [to Turkey], as I understand it," he told the BBC.

"There are two families that are just travelling out hoping that their loved one will pull through from intensive care.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs has made contact with all three families and will be assisting them throughout the process."

SDLP councillor and Deputy Mayor of Belfast Paul McCusker said it was "worrying and devastating" news.

"At this stage we know one male has died and two others are critical.

"As a North Belfast community all our thoughts and prayers are with you all, including the families," he said.