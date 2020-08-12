Belfast man downloads app to help rescuers find him after breaking leg in Cavehill plunge

A Belfast man has described how a smartphone app aided his rescue after he took a tumble while hiking on Cavehill.

Gerard McClinton (39) and his brother Pete had been exploring the famous landmark in the north of the city when he slipped and fell at an inaccessible point.

He described it as a foggy morning, adding that as someone familiar with the route, he had worn trainers with the intention of doing a run.

"We got to the summit and started to head back down to the cave itself," he explained.

"Pete has never seen the cave. I have climbed it and been in the cave numerous times before and got out of it without injury every time also.

"I got up and in again this time with not a bother, but getting out on this occasion proved to be a bit more of an issue.

"I was in running trainers, it was slippy so I couldn't actually get back down the cave the way I had come up, but there was another way down that I had done before.

"I had to scale the front of the cave, hold on with one hand and jump to a grass bank."

Gerard explained that it was around 15ft high and the grass bank was about 10ft away.

He added: "I have made this jump before. I didn't take into account the wet grass.

"I made the jump, landed on the other side, but on landing my right foot slipped backwards, twisted and I heard a grind and crack.

"I had broken my fibula, both lateral and medial malleolus, and my tibia had shattered at the bottom.

"I felt no initial pain, adrenaline I suppose kicked in. I knew instantly I had broken something so told Pete to call for an ambulance.

"Knowing where we were located, it was not going to be easy for someone to get us down. Getting to us on foot would be a bit of a trek but getting me down wouldn't be easy."

Gerard said as his brother called the emergency services, they struggled to pinpoint the location of where he had fallen.

They downloaded an app called what3words, which allow rescuers to find them.

The app works by splitting the world into 57 trillion squares and assigning a unique three-word address to each square, making it simple to pinpoint and communicate tricky locations.

The company said that more than 80% of emergency services across the UK use the app on a regular basis.