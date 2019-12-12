Belfast man faces trial on banned images charges

A former Belfast call centre worker is to stand trial accused of having banned images of a child, a judge ordered today.

James Kirkby Roulston appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court to determine if he has a case to answer.

The 63-year-old, of Channing Street in the city, faces 10 counts of possessing a prohibited image.

The alleged offences under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 were committed in December last year.

No further details were disclosed during the preliminary enquiry hearing.

Roulston confirmed that he understood the charges against him, but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

A defence barrister accepted his client has a case to answer in what he described as "a very unusual case".

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop then granted a prosecution application to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be set.

Roulston, said to have worked in a call centre until last week, was released on bail until those proceedings get underway.