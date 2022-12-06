Belfast man fined after his dog attacked three pets

A Belfast man has been convicted and fined over three separate dog attacks.

The prosecution against 45-year-old Jamie Hall was heard in the city’s magistrates court on Tuesday and included convictions of two breaches of control conditions placed on his dog.

The prosecution was taken after reports of Mr Hall’s American bulldog attacking and injuring three dogs in March, May and August this year, leaving them requiring veterinary treatment.

Mr Hall’s American bulldog was also found to be off its lead and unmuzzled during the dog attack in August.

Mr Hall, of Belvoir Drive in south Belfast, was fined a total of £400 and ordered to pay total costs of £509.34.