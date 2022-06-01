Belfast man given three-year sentence following charges in connection with £270k worth of cocaine

A 57-year-old Belfast man has been given a three-year sentence following numerous charges in connection with a seizure of £270,000 worth of cocaine last spring.

Brian Dempsey (57), who received his sentence at Newry Crown Court on Wednesday, is to serve half of it in custody and half on license.

His initial arrest followed a Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF in May 2021.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “Officers searched a property in east Belfast in May 2021 and seized a quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £270,000.

Read more Teenager arrested in connection with UVF drug network after narcotics and almost £100k seized in east Belfast

“Dempsey was charged with drugs offences, including the possession a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

“A sum of cash, totalling £6,570, was seized; and, following today’s forfeiture order, this money will be donated to the Southern Area Hospice Services.

“The investigation, and today’s outcome, demonstrates the PCTF’s commitment to tackle those groups who make a living from crime – and always at the expense of others. These people don’t care about the devastating effects of illegal drugs. They care nothing for the lives and relationships ruined along the way.

“I’m grateful for the support of the local community and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org