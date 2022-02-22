Belfast man jailed for attack on hospital worker and headbutting teacher

The 22-year-old also tried to destroy medical equipment during a violent outburst.

A man who repeatedly struck a female hospital worker in the face and headbutted a teacher in prison has been jailed for seven months.

Adam Crawford, 22, also tried to destroy medical equipment during one of a series of violent outbursts.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he has no memory of the incidents due to a serious drug problem.

Crawford, of Lenadoon Avenue in the city, admitted offences including common assault, attempted criminal damage, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutors said he became increasingly agitated after attending Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on June 18 last year.

He brought observation equipment to the floor before striking a member of staff “multiple times” in the face.

Two months later Crawford grabbed and twisted the thumb of a police officer who searched him and discovered suspected diazepam pills.

During two further early morning incidents in October last year he shouted and swore at police in residential areas of Conway Street and Glandore Avenue, ignoring warnings to moderate his aggression.

Crawford was also sentenced for an attack on workshop teacher at Hydebank Wood Young Offenders’ Centre dating back to October 2018.

The court heard he subjected the victim to provocative comments and then lashed out, throwing punches.

“As the injured party tried to control him, the defendant headbutted him to the side of the face,” the prosecutor said.

The teacher fell to the ground, sustaining significant arm injuries for which he had to wear a sling.

Other members of staff went to his aid after an alarm sounded, but Crawford continued to make derogatory comments in the aftermath of the assault.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott said his client has serious drug and mental health problems, which include being diagnosed with schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He was brought to the Royal because he suffered a seizure, but then kicked off and has little recollection of that,” Mr MacDermott added.

Imposing seven months custody on Crawford, District Judge Steven Keown indicated he would not consider releasing him pending any planned appeal.

He said: “The risk of re-offending is very significant and persistent.”