Belfast man Jon O’Hara one of two Ravenhill Road crash victims - man (32) charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Ravenhill Road crash victim Jon O'Hara was one of two deaths caused by the serious two-vehicle collision. Photo credit: PSNI

One of two men to have died in a crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road last night has been named as local 47-year-old man Jon O’Hara, police have confirmed.

Detectives investigating the east Belfast collision also announced that they have charged a 32-year-old man with causing death by dangerous driving.

The second fatal victim of the serious crash has not been publicly identified at the request of his family.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the PSNI said officers “investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night (22 January) are continuing to appeal for information about the collision where two men sadly lost their lives”.

Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock added: “One of the men who died has been named as Jon O’Hara aged 47 and from Belfast. The second man has not been named.

“The driver and a second passenger in the Skoda Octavia both remain in hospital.

“Police enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage or any other information, should contact 101 quoting reference number 1736 22/01/22. You can also submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Earlier today police confirmed that the two men who died were both travelling in different vehicles - one was a passenger in a Ford Focus and the other was a passenger in a Skoda Octavia.

The incident happened at around 9.10pm on Saturday, with two cars involved in the collision.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident, with emergency services on the scene.

The news of the road deaths has led to shock within the local area.

South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole offered his condolences to the family of the men involved.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those killed in this tragic crash on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night. It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances,” he said.

“There were also a number of other people injured in this incident and I hope they all go on to make a full recovery. I would encourage anyone with any information about this crash to come forward to police as soon as possible.”