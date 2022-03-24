Belfast man Joseph Ritch dies five days after assault

The PSNI said a 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released.

Scene of the incident in Ardoyne.

A man has died following an assault in north Belfast, police in Northern Ireland said.

The PSNI said 31-year-old Joseph Ritch died on Wednesday, five days after he was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street.

“Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away,” detective inspector Ian Davis said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.