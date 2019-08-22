Belfast man shot in legs during paramilitary style attack

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Havana Walk area of Ardoyne on August 21st 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating after a man in his forties was shot in north Belfast on Wednesday evening.

He was shot in both legs in what police described as a paramilitary style attack.

The incident happened in the Ardoyne area.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and his condition is described as stable.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said that no organisation had claimed responsibility for the shooting.

"I condemn whoever was involved. A number or residents in Ardoyne and wider north Belfast have been shot dead in the recent past by various small armed groups masquerading as protectors," the North Belfast MLA said.

“The community does not support such actions and it needs to stop. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the Police.”

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said that the criminals behind the attack "need to face justice".

"No one can be allowed to intimidate this community. Those responsible have nothing to offer people here. We’re trying to build a better North Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down," the North Belfast MLA said.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police."

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said that she was "horrified" to hear of the shooting.

"Those who wield the 'punishment' guns in our area do not wield the support of the community," she said.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said that the incident was "worrying".

"As a local rep for the area I can quite clearly say people don't want guns on our streets," he said.

"We have seen the impact it has had on our community in recent years. Those responsible need to get off the community's back."

Former Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister said it was "frightening" to hear that more guns were on the streets.

"Another shooting and incident of violence is totally wrong," the Alliance councillor said.

"No matter the situation, guns are not the answer."

Police have asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact officers on 101.