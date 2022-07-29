Belfast man trades city dwelling for beach living to help improve his mental health

Noah says he prefers to live and sleep on a beach than a hostel or hotel, saying he enjoys the 'silence'

Noah has been living in Majorca and Sardinia and plans to head to Morocco next

Noah McNaull says it was a lifestyle of drug use in Belfast that made him want to start travelling

Many people dream of packing up their entire lives within a moment’s notice and leaving to start a new one in a beautiful country across the world.

Noah McNaull (22) did exactly that earlier this year, after realising, due to struggles with his mental health, that life in Northern Ireland simply wasn’t for him any more.

Born and raised in Stranmillis, Noah said he was expelled from The Royal Belfast Academical Institution in fourth year, which led him to become puzzled about what to do with his life.

Initially, he had hoped to become a ‘Twitch streamer’ — a person who streams their video game playing to an online audience in the hopes of subscriptions and donations — but he soon became frustrated waiting for success in the field.

He then turned to drug use to fill his time. It was this low point that made him want to leave and start a new life somewhere else.

“I was coming down [from drugs] one weekend, as I always was then, and I just remember looking and staring at a wall and thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to do it,’” he said.

“I’ve always been really interested in travelling. As soon as I hit 18 years old, I went to Barcelona by myself for the weekend and I remember the anxiety of my mum leaving me off at the airport. It was scary.”

Noah began his now-journey across the beaches of Europe when he went Interrailing, travelling around the continent via bus or train systems.

Noah has been living abroad since May and his travels have now taken him to Sardinia. He regularly posts on social media telling his followers about his daily life, which involves sleeping on beaches at night rather than in hotels or hostels.

From the outset, it would appear to his online followers that he is living the dream. In his posts, he’s often sitting on a beautiful beach, living up to his self-titled moniker of “permanent beach bum”.

“I’m constantly asked, ‘Why don’t you settle down and live somewhere like a hostel?’ and I just tell people about the pure silence of being on a beach. When you’re going to sleep to the sound of waves and looking up at the stars, you’re living. It’s great,” he said.

But his lifestyle isn’t all many would perceive, as Noah has faced multiple issues with money since leaving Northern Ireland. Noah says he left Belfast with just £100 in his pocket and has resorted to relying on the kindness of strangers.

“I knew I was going to run out of money. I said to myself I don’t mind begging on the streets. Then I started posting my journey online and people encouraged me to make a GoFundMe and I’ve been getting some donations,” said Noah, who recently told his followers he uses most of his money to buy power banks to charge his phone.

“Money never seemed like it was a problem for me. I just wanted to leave Belfast; I wanted to get out,” he said.

Noah landed in Majorca first, spending most of his time walking around beaches on the island.

When asked if he worries about his safety, considering his lifestyle involves living on beaches and being effectively homeless in foreign countries, Noah says he is not concerned, as he “can handle himself”.

“I know that sounds really arrogant, but it’s kind of true. As long as I’m on a beach I’m fine. I mean, I don’t lie down and sleep in busy places or anything. I’ve got sense and it keeps me safe,” he said.

He says his mother is apprehensive about his time away from Northern Ireland but claims she understands because she went travelling herself.

“She gets what I’m doing, and I don’t think she thinks I’d last this long. She might be a bit surprised, but she’s used to it now. I know my granny and granddad worry a lot, though.”

Noah said he plans to keep travelling and wants to head to Morocco next.

“I’m coming home for Christmas because I want to learn how to drive, so I’ll be back for three weeks tops. Italy and Spain have been baby steps for me. I want to get out there and enjoy the whole world,” he said.

It is part of his larger plan to travel the rest of the world. Noah says he plans on getting a car and travelling across the United States in the hope of reconnecting with his estranged father in San Francisco.

Although his mental health has improved, Noah said he does occasionally struggle; he also battles alcohol addiction.

“It’s tricky. There have been bad times during my trips, so I definitely wouldn’t say it’s been all good. But has all this improved my life and my mental health? One hundred per cent. I meditate five times a day and, doing this, it’s really opened my eyes.

“I never used to think about my future before. It’s a strange feeling, going from not caring about my future or life to planning it.”