Belfast man who forced manager of store to hand over cash from tills whilst armed with knife jailed

A Belfast man who forced the manager of a convenience store to hand over cash from three tills whilst armed with a knife was handed an eight-year sentence on Wednesday.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC imposed the sentence on Thomas Robin, who appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video link with Magilligan.

The 28-year old, from St Judes Parade, who is already serving a prison term for similar criminality, was told the sentence will start from today and will be divided equally between four years prison followed by four years on licence.

As he sentenced Robin, Judge Fowler said he accepted the defendant suffered from poor mental health as a result of witnessing his father being stabbed to death.

Anthony Robin (44) died in May 2009 from knife wounds he sustained in a domestic incident in the Ormeau Road area of Belfast, which occurred in the presence of his then 16-year-old son.

Saying he accepted that Thomas Robin was affected by the "brutal stabbing of his father", Judge Fowler also spoke of Robin's criminal record and said he was "very much the author of his own difficulties”.

Robin was sentenced for robbing around £400 from the Today Express store on the Ormeau Road on August 24, 2020 and of possessing a knife to commit the robbery.

At around 1pm on the day in question, the manager of the shop was approached by Robin, who was wearing a blue hoodie and a disposable face mask.

Robin started banging a knife on the counter surface and demanded money from a till. When this demand was fulfilled, Robin then told the manager to open an additional two tills, and more cash was handed over.

The defendant then left the store, the manager contacted police, and when officers arrived, he gave them a description of what the robber was wearing.

CCTV of the incident was also viewed, and when police searched the area surrounding the shop, they located some discarded clothing, including the blue hoodie, in a bin.

The following day, police attended a domestic incident at an address in the Ormeau area.

Robin was present, but after retrieving money from a bedroom, he left the property.

In his absence, a female told officers Robin had confessed to her that he had robbed a shop on the Ormeau Road the day before.

Police searched the bedroom and located £270 in a bedside drawer. Further CCTV from the area was viewed, which showed Robin wearing the blue hoodie before the robbery, and he was later arrested.

Judge Fowler revealed last year's robbery was carried out whilst Robin was on licence. Also noted was Robin's poor mental health, his "considerable addiction" to drugs and his "significant record for robbery”.

Regarding the offence, Judge Fowler spoke of the efforts Robin made to hide his identity, but said he accepted Robin has since expressed shame, regret and remorse for what he did.

Judge Fowler imposed the eight-year sentence which he said was both appropriate and proportionate.