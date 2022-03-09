Belfast man who shoved pregnant partner against radiator and grabbed her stepdad by testicles is jailed

The case is being heard at Belfast Magistrates' Court

A man who spat on his pregnant partner and then grabbed her stepfather by the testicles has been jailed for 12 months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard 21-year-old Lewis Lyttle also shoved the woman against a radiator during a family gathering to reveal their baby’s gender.

Lyttle, of Knocknagoney Park in the city, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was arrested after police were called to a house in the Newtownabbey area in the early hours of November 7 last year.

A Crown lawyer said: “He had assaulted his pregnant partner by spitting on her and pushing her onto a radiator, causing her to hit her head.”

The woman’s mother was struck on the lip when she tried to intervene, the court heard.

“Her stepfather then came out of an upstairs bedroom, and the defendant grabbed him by the testicles (and forearm),” the prosecutor added.

When restrained and cautioned by police at the scene, Lyttle replied: “Right.”

Defence counsel Rachael McCormick said her client accepted full culpability and indicated that the couple are no longer together.

“It arose out of what was due to be quite a nice day,” she told the court.

“The defendant and his ex-partner were expecting their first child, and organised a gender reveal party on the date these offences occurred.”

A combination of alcohol and a “fractious” family relationship resulted in Lyttle’s “negative reaction”, according to Ms McCormick.

Setting out the defendant’s anger management issues, the barrister said he has undergone work aimed at ensuring full involvement in his child’s life.

Following submissions Judge Noel Dunlop held: “There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

He ordered Lyttle to serve a total of six months for the assaults, plus a further six months from a previous suspended sentence.

Ms McCormick confirmed her client’s intention to appeal the prison term imposed.