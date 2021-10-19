Belfast Marathon will return to May in 2022 for 40th year

Jake O’Kane (Cancer Focus NI ambassador and Comedian), Genevieve the Goat (Cancer Focus NI Mascot), Mashcot Maris (Mash Direct mascot), the Mash Direct team including Clare Forster (Head of Marketing, Mash Direct).

The Belfast City Marathon will return on Sunday May 1 2022 for its 40th year, after being cancelled in 2020 and moved to October this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marathon’s chairman announced on Tuesday that the event will return to its traditional May Bank Holiday weekend slot, starting in Stormont and finishing in Ormeau Park, with entries open now.

Participants are also told to expect a quicker pack collection experience through QR Code scanning. Organisers believe this “will cut back on any queues and prove to be a more enjoyable experience for entrants in 2022”.

This update follows reports that 2021’s runners were left fuming after being forced to wait for hours to collect their entry packs for the big day.

The official charity partner for next year is again Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, and Mash Direct is also the new title sponsor, replacing long-standing main sponsor, Deep RiverRock water.

The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 as a marathon only-event, but the day’s activities now also include the Wheelchair Race, Team Relay and 8-Mile Walk.

New initiatives for the 40th anniversary will include a family-friendly Expo and Pack Collection at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre, which will take place over two days – April 29 - 30.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, said the charity is “encouraging participants to be #StrongerTogether in 2022 after a very tough couple of years.

“All the money raised for Marathon Sunday will stay in Northern Ireland and will fund a new research project looking at the treatment of esophageal and pancreatic cancer – two cancers which at present have very low survival rates.”

Entries are now open at www.belfastcitymarathon.com via the Eventmaster online registration system.

Entries can be made via mobile or desktop with an early rate available until December 31 2021.