Belfast Maritime Weekender: All you need to know ahead of two-day city festival

Belfast’s Maritime Mile is set to welcome a host of visiting vessels and boats to the Titanic Quarter on Saturday and Sunday (September 4 and 5) with the public urged to use public transport.

While there will be no tall ships in the city, an assortment of nautical activities will instead stretch along the quays and Titanic Quarter, with live music and dance, nautical themed street performers and heritage installations just some things for all the family to enjoy.

Organisers have advised people attending the two-day festival to make use of public transport, with some disruption and route alterations around the areas stretching across Sailortown, City Quays and Donegall Quay, to Queen’s Quay and Titanic Quarter.

Translink will be providing Metro and Ulsterbus services to the city centre with the closest bus depot, Laganside Bus Centre, located a short walk from City Quays.

The 2F bus at Wellington Place will also run journeys to Pilot Street at the heart of the fun.

Those coming by train are advised the nearest stations are Yorkgate Station or Titanic Quarter Halt with both stations within walking distance to the event sites.

The Titanic Quarter train station can be accessed directly by the Bangor and Portadown trains with these train lines also accessed at Lanyon Place Station.

Organisers have warned there will be no dedicated car parking for the event, instead advising drivers make use of nearby car parks in the city centre including at Corporation Street, Corporation Square and Belfast City Quays multi-storey car park.

The turning circle at the front of the Odyssey Pavilion will remain traffic-free during the event. Local taxi companies will be making alternative pick-up and drop-off arrangements for customers.

In terms of what's on offer for visitors, there will be a number of visiting boats into the city across the weekend, including the ILV Granuaile vessel and the 1960s-style tugboat Brocklebank, famously known for escorting the Royal Yacht Britannia into the Mersey in Liverpool.

The Lagan Currach group, involving local circus artists and contemporary dancers, will create a unique and revolutionary live performance celebrating the work, the laughter, and the stories of life on the Currach.

ArtsEkta will also bring a touch of cultural diversity and international dance along the quayside.

Of course there is plenty of live music as well, with local artists including the likes of Paul Mervyn, Gerry Norman, the String Ninjas, False Alarm, Jukebox Unplugged and many more.

The American Bar in Sailortown will also host an open mic night on Sunday between 3pm and 7pm.

The Maritime pop-up market will also set up shop along the mile each day between 10am and 8pm, meaning you’ll never have to go hungry or thirsty while out enjoying the fun.

The full list of events and arrangements can be found at https://maritime-mile.com/belfast-maritime-weekender/.