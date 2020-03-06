Belfast Mayor Baker thinks new O'Neills store is tops

Lord Mayor Danny Baker at the opening of a new O’Neills shop in CastleCourt

The Lord Mayor of Belfast was one of the first customers as a new sports store opened in the heart of Belfast.

Danny Baker was at the O'Neills premises, which started trading on Thursday at the site of the former Virgin Megastore on Royal Avenue.

The Strabane-based company, founded in 1918 as a manufacturer of Gaelic footballs, is now the largest sportswear manufacturing company in Ireland.

It supplies county teams and clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Including its Strabane factory store, the new city centre branch brings the number of O'Neills retail stores to nine.

The site was the home of Virgin Megastore for almost two decades. It was later rebranded as Zavvi, but closed in January 2009. Fashion retailer Republic also occupied the unit.