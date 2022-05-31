Belfast Mela returns to Botanic Gardens this August

The Belfast Mela, Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, will return to Botanic Gardens on Sunday August 28, organisers have confirmed.

The return of the celebration to Botanic Gardens marks a break of two years from the event’s traditional format as a result of the pandemic.

ArtsEkta said ‘Mela Day’ will take place in south Belfast from 12 noon until 6pm that day, with the gardens transformed into a global wonderland of music, dance, food and art.

Ahead of the main celebration, Belfast will be treated to a week of separate events celebrating the rich cultural diversity present in Northern Ireland.

This will include the opening Mela Carnival Parade on Saturday August 20 through the streets of Belfast and a free family day in the grounds of the City Hall afterwards.

Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder and CEO of ArtsEkta said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our return to Botanic Gardens for the last Sunday in August after a break of two years due to the pandemic.

"However, the success of last year’s Mela Festival Week means this year will be our biggest ever with events taking place over eight days to celebrate our city’s growing cultural diversity like never before.

“One of the big changes for 2022 is that all tickets must be pre-booked, as we will no longer be able to accept payment at Botanic gates on the Sunday, so it’s important people buy now to avoid disappointment.

"We will be announcing more details of all the wonderful events we have planned when we have our launch in August, but for now we just want to celebrate our return to Botanic Gardens, it really has been too long.”

ArtsEkta announced tickets are now on sale via its website www.belfastmela.org.uk.

Tickets cost £8 adults, £6 concession (children aged between 5 - 15 and the over 60s) £16 family (2 adults and 2 children under 16) Children under 5 go free. Tickets must be booked in advance online.