Belfast men take the longest time to get ready for a night out, poll of UK males finds

Belfast men spend longer getting ready to go out than their counterparts across the UK, a new survey into summertime experiences has revealed.

According to the poll of 1,000 18- to 35-year-old males, Belfast boys top the grooming times list, taking 45 minutes to spruce themselves up before hitting the town.

Cardiff men claim second place, at 36 minutes, followed by Edinburgh men, at 35 minutes, while Leeds lads are the least image-conscious, taking only 26 minutes to get ready.

Reality television shows such as Love Island, which feature good-looking people with toned, tanned physiques, are believed to have led to greater awareness around male grooming.

The poll was carried out by male deodorant brand Lynx to find out how Gen Z and millennial men plan to embrace a summer of fun.

The findings also reveal that 74% of males in the polled age group will enjoy a new experience for the first time ever this summer, including 39% of Belfast fellas who are going to a festival for the first time and the same percentage upping their dating game.

When it comes to what activities Belfast men are most looking forward to, 61% said going travelling was top of their bucket list. To live life to the fullest this summer, 46% said they wanted to spend time with the people they love, while 39% wanted to concentrate on self-care.

The survey coincides with the launch by Lynx of its new fragrance, Epic Fresh. The range includes body spray, antiperspirant and shower gel, with hints of grapefruit and tropical pineapple.

The poll found that 50% of men taking part said wearing a new fragrance made them feel fresh, while a whopping 92% said smelling good was more important than looking good.

Local men echo this trend, with 62% saying the compliment they most wanted to receive was being told they smell great (62%), followed by their ability to make their partner laugh (46%).

Fortunately for those getting up close and personal with Belfast men, they change their clothes at least once a day to stay fresh (69%). The same percentage say they shower as much as needed, while 62% say they stay groomed by wearing a scented fragrance.

Belfast’s leading male groomer Jason Shankey said he believed there were several reasons why local lads took longer to get ready for a night out, citing the influence of reality television on body image and freedom after long lockdowns.

“With TV influences on young men, such as Love Island and Take Me Out, young lads feel they’re in real competition to look good for the ladies,” he said.

“And with Northern Ireland having the longest lockdown of all the UK regions, there’s been a pent-up demand for guys to get out, let their hair down and get back to the dating scene.”

Award-winning make-up artist Paddy McGurgan said an increase in the number of grooming products available for men, combined with greater openness about male grooming and body image, had also led to more Northern Irish men taking better care of their appearances.

“I definitely think men are more aware of grooming because of the huge number of products being marketed for them now,” he said.

“There has been a big surge in the number of local grooming salons and barber shops and I’ve had some men ask me for advice about what make-up products to buy for things like dark circles or problematic skin.

“Beforehand, I think men would have been too embarrassed to admit that they take time to get ready, but now it’s more normal to talk about these things.”

Paddy said his normal preparation time for a night out was around half an hour but that he also spent time in the run-up on his “maintenance” regime.

“It might only take half an hour on the night itself, but beforehand I’ll have a haircut, a beard trim, an eyebrow tidy-up, maybe a facial,” he said.

“It can be like a military operation.”

He also admitted he was quite surprised to hear that Belfast men spent the longest time getting ready.

“I would have expected Essex men to top the list,” Paddy said.

“But it’s good to see that local lads are upping their style game and investing more time and care in themselves.”